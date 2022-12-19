Dubai shopping festival kicks off with stunning fireworks, performances, irresistible offers

With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival to go live today and will run until January 29

The Dubai Shopping Festival kicked off over the weekend, attracting huge crowds to the city’s most iconic shopping destinations. In its 28th edition, the DSF showcases the best the city has to offer with unmissable deals, entertainment experiences, mouth-watering food, musical extravaganzas, mega prizes and more.

Over the opening weekend, Dubai residents and tourists enjoyed a series of dazzling firework and drone shows, curated specially for the festival’s opening, lit up the city skyline at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City Mall. The much-loved daily DSF fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group will continue to provide pyrotechnic spectacles every evening throughout the festival.

With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival, back for its second edition this Dubai Shopping Festival, launched at City Walk and The Pointe, Palm West Beach, and Nakheel Mall - with Dubai Design District (d3) going live today (December 19). Dubai Lights runs throughout the festival, until January 29.

On December 16, Ahmed Saad and Mohamed Samaki mesmerised concert attendees with their performances at Coca-Cola Arena. This DSF, Dubai will also witness a thrilling lineup of other chart-topping artists such as Tiesto, Wizkid, Mohammed Ramadan, and many more.

Along with the jam-packed calendar of DSF shows and concerts, shopping malls across the city have also gone all out, with jaw-dropping offers, prizes, and performances taking place at favourite Dubai destinations including La Mer, City Walk 2, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue, DIFC, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira City, Bluewaters, Al Khawaneej and The Walk.

The DSF Lucky Receipt, SHARE Millionaire, Golden Tickit and the Greatest Deal of the Year raffles also kicked off this weekend, with many chances to win exciting prizes.

Shoppers spending more than Dh500 at any of participating brands to have the chance to win one of 10 prizes daily, including a Sony TV 75 inch, iPhone 14 ProMax, gemstone jewellery sets, handbags, limited edition PS 5, watches, designer sunglasses, and much more with Lucky Receipt.

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif are offering customers spending more than Dh300 the opportunity to win 1 million SHARE points every week throughout DSF.

Shop, win and be entertained at Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs until 29 January 2023, with incredible deals, innovative events, world-class entertainment and life-changing prizes.

As the longest running event of its kind, DSF has grown over the last 28 years into a signature celebration for citizens, residents and visitors alike. Featuring the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of homegrown and global brands as well as live concerts, nightly shows, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more, this year’s DSF experience is not to be missed.

