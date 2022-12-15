DSF: A walk down memory lane with Jumbo
Dubai Shopping Festival, in its 28th edition, needs little introduction. It's a retail extravaganza that residents look forward to, and tourists plan their travel calendars around.
This annual event never fails to step up the tempo of the shopping season with world-class entertainment, raffles, and promotions.
Back in 1996, it was only a vision - one of many by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to carve out the UAE of today. The objective was to create an event that would leave a mark on the world's retail landscape and drive the growth of Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sector.
The backing of the public and private sectors was central to the success of this ambitious idea. For Jumbo, and its founder Manu R Chhabria, this was an opportunity to truly show its belief in this nation’s potential while capitalising on a business proposition that promised great returns.
As one of the founding sponsors, Jumbo is privileged to have played a part in the DSF story. A peek into the photographs of the inaugural event is enough to evoke memories of a Dubai before DSF - an emirate at the cusp of transitioning into a retail haven.
A golden connection
To this day, the DSF-Jumbo connection is an unbroken commitment. Time and again, Jumbo has created excitement during DSF by providing shoppers with a rewarding experience - to pick up great bargains and prizes. Jumbo's gold giveaways have, especially, been a big draw for many years now.
In 2017-18, Jumbo with the support of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Emirates Gold Refinery and Brinks Global, put up the World's largest display of gold bars at its store in the Mall of the Emirates. The attraction in the shape of a shopping bag featured 250 kg of gold.
This year too, Jumbo won’t disappoint. As part of DSF, Jumbo will give away a total one kg of gold! This is over and above other offers and promotions that will run across all its outlets in the UAE for the entire duration of the DSF starting from December 15, 2022 to January 29, 2023.
"We take great pride in being associated with the world's longest-running retail festivals right from its very outset. We remain committed to this partnership, more so as DFRE continues to amaze the world by designing and delivering new and unique experiences each time, making it truly one of the world's best retail events," says Vidya M Chhabria, chairperson of Jumbo Group.
To stand a chance to win gold during DSF, visit any of Jumbo's 16 participating stores across the UAE. Jumbo's newest store is in Dubai Hills Mall, the largest one at the Mall of the Emirates Dubai, and the most premium at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi, which boasts a dedicated gaming zone.
Shoppers can also log on to jumbo.ae/dsf-offers to make purchases and stand a chance to win gold!