Putin orders apparent new system for banning internet content

Letter made clear to Russia that Ukraine can choose its own allies.
Europe2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his administration to consider an apparent new system to ban “toxic” internet content, although details were not released.
The new system, contained in a list of presidential orders on the Kremlin website, was described as a “self-regulated register of toxic content” which would be used “to protect minors”. The Kremlin would review it by June 1.
The order, with Thursday’s date, was first reported by Russian media on Saturday.
Putin has hinted at plans for a more sweeping crackdown on online content, blaming the internet for corrupting youth and for fuelling street protests by political opponents branded extremists by the authorities.
ALSO READ:
Russia stepped up pressure last year on foreign tech companies, imposing punishments including a nearly $100 million fine against Google for failing to delete banned content.
In December, Putin signalled support for a proposal from a member of his human rights council for a new voluntary mechanism to ban toxic content, which Russian online platforms would agree to in return for being treated preferably to foreign platforms.
Letter made clear to Russia that Ukraine can choose its own allies.
Europe2 days ago
Russian accused of amassing troops in preparation for a possible invasion and seeking to destabilise the ex-Soviet country.
Europe3 days ago
Police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings
Europe3 days ago
Talks part of dialogue to gain clarification over Moscow's Ukraine strategy.
Europe3 days ago
Johnson welcomes investigation as a chance to move on from weeks of revelations.
Europe3 days ago
Russia faces Western sanctions if it invades Ukraine.
Europe4 days ago
The latest claim comes as the prime minister fights for survival amid a growing scandal over lockdown parties attended by him and his staff
Europe4 days ago
Four people were 'seriously injured' in the assault
Europe5 days ago