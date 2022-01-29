Italy's 80-year-old President Sergio Mattarella wins vote to stay for 2nd term

Boris Johnson's spokesman has said the prime minister does not believe he broke the law
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country’s head of state, ending days of political impasse as party leaders struggled to pick his successor.
Earlier on Saturday, lawmakers entreated Mattarella, 80, who had said he didn’t want a second mandate, to change his mind and agree to reelection by lawmakers in Parliament and regional delegates. That move followed days of fruitless efforts by political leaders to reach a consensus on a candidate.
Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting when he clinched the minimum of 505 votes needed from the eligible 1,009 Grand Electors.
Queen Elizabeth granted approval to Rev Saju's appointment in November 2021
Ukraine sees diplomacy continuing in next two weeks
Letter made clear to Russia that Ukraine can choose its own allies.
Russian accused of amassing troops in preparation for a possible invasion and seeking to destabilise the ex-Soviet country.
Police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings
Talks part of dialogue to gain clarification over Moscow's Ukraine strategy.
Johnson welcomes investigation as a chance to move on from weeks of revelations.
