US rapper Nicki Minaj held by police at Amsterdam airport

He was discharged from the hospital after receiving primary treatment for dehydration
American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.
Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.
The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage".
Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.
Police did not confirm the suspect's name, but said she was still in custody pending an investigation.
The former 'American Idol' judge played a show in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Thursday and is due to return there for another show on June 2.
ALSO READ:
He was discharged from the hospital after receiving primary treatment for dehydration
Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims
Andreea Zoia, who overcame selective mutism, on fear and embracing authenticity
The Bollywood actor seen boarding a midnight flight on Wednesday
Aditi attends Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty stepped up to fill in for the role
The filmmaker cited timing issues and his eagerness to pursue other creative ventures
Pratt humorously noted that his connection to his character became stronger in several ways leading up to his interview