Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan talks OTT, life in Dubai

Ahsan was recently in Dubai for TVC shoot

By Husain Rizvi Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 11:12 AM

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan, who has appeared in many films and TV dramas, was recently in Dubai enjoying the city.

Like many actors, Ahsan, 40, also feels Dubai is a city wherein its people are “quite warm and welcoming”, he said in a conversation with City Times. A frequent visitor, Ahsan was in Dubai for a TV commercial (TVC) shoot. But his family wanted to join him, he said, adding that he shot for three days and stayed for a few more days to “relax and unwind” at one of the many beaches Dubai has to offer, which is also his favourite pastime along with devouring barbecued food dishes.

For the popular Pakistani star, Dubai is also a place where all his friends from different nationalities get together for a gala time. “We get together and have such a good time and learn so much,” he said. “The city is also very peaceful and secure.” And that is why Ahsan loves Dubai.

Ahsan, who is also a talk show host, recently shared a video on his Instagram with a caption that read: “When work becomes play, and play becomes work!”

In the video, Ahsan was joined by three others at a table with dune buggies in the background. “We were moving around,” he says. “We went to the Safari and other different locations. I was working and having a good time. So that’s how it became fun for me as well.”

On the work front

Apart from the TVC, Ahsan has a few projects lined up for his fans. One is Chakkar, a thriller, while the other is a rom-com titled Rehbara, which is slated to release later this year. Fans will also witness Ahsan reuniting with his “favourite co-star” Saba Qamar after nearly six years in their latest television series Fraud, which was shot in Karachi.

Saba and Ahsan started their careers in the industry almost at the same time and have shared screen space in around five television dramas including Dastaan, a historical romantic drama also starring Fawad Khan. Which is why, even after six years, reigniting his on-screen chemistry with Saba was not a task for Ahsan because the two friends have stayed in touch all this while. “She is so good, and when you get that kind of response as an actor, it is nice,” Ahsan said.

Ahsan has wrapped up shooting for another television series titled Dekh Tamasha. Shot in Swat, a cold hilly region in northern Pakistan, the series challenges Ahsan to take the reins of a different kind of character; a local ‘Pathan’.

Seeking a challenge

The Pakistani actor hunts for such challenging roles, otherwise it becomes monotonous. “It has been quite some time since I have been in this field. I have played so many kinds of characters, a lover boy, a good guy, dancing and romancing, and now I have reached a stage as an actor where I want to explore more,” Ahsan said. “It is to satisfy yourself as an actor, and show people that you have more to yourself.” While it is as interesting as it is challenging, it also becomes easier for Ahsan as the actor just has to “get hold of the character.”

When it comes to the script, Ahsan makes sure he reads not only his part, but the entire script. “It brings more innovation as an actor,” he said, adding that it gives him a clear perspective on how others would act their parts, in turn providing him key details on how to react and act. “That is how I break the character. That is how I get to explore the depth of a certain character.”

After the character analysis, Ahsan drives his attention towards the team; co-actors, director, camera person, production house. “I think every actor does that,” Ahsan said. “If you have a choice. Otherwise, a lot of people, when they don’t have a choice, go for anything. But I do choose, of course, after seeing a lot of other things as well.”

“I also see how much they are paying me,” he added jokingly.

The OTT era

With the emergence of OTT platforms and its relevance sky-rocketing since the pandemic, the world has become a global village, says Ahsan, bigger industries should include smaller industries in their projects to add more “freshness, talent, music, culture and different sets of acting.”

And a city like Dubai, home to several nationalities, should be the common ground for industries from neighbouring countries. "I think there should be some huge platform where people from Pakistan, India, and other countries come together and create content for the audience. If we are united, we can do wonders nobody else can."