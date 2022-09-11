New 'Assassin's Creed' games announced by Ubisoft

Following several leaks, French video game company Ubisoft has officially unveiled the next major 'Assassin's Creed' game and it's titled 'Mirage'.

According to The Verge, the new game will shift the time-travelling series to 9th-century Baghdad, where players will take on the role of a budding assassin named Basim.

Ubisoft has said that the game will get back to the action-adventure roots of the series, which means that the RPG mechanics from more recent games will not be present.

'Mirage' is expected to launch sometime in 2023 and Shohreh Aghdashloo will be voicing the role of Basim's assassination mentor. Ubisoft also made a number of other big announcements regarding the future of the franchise.

The company is developing the first open-world version of 'Assassin's Creed' for smartphones, currently dubbed 'Jade', which is set in ancient China and will let players customize their own characters, reported The Verge.

Ubisoft also says it's working on an unnamed mobile title for Netflix's gaming service, though there are no details on that right now.

As for the future of the mainline series, Ubisoft shared a few details on the games that will come after 'Mirage'. One of these games, codenamed 'Red', is in development at Ubisoft's Quebec City studio and will be set in feudal-era Japan, while the Montreal team is working on another codenamed 'Hexe'.

There aren't many details on that one yet, but it appears to be about witches in some form. While 'Mirage' is largely eschewing the RPG mechanics of games like 'Odyssey', it appears that both 'Red' and 'Hexe' will retain them, as per The Verge.

