Look: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in new picture during 'Brahmastra' promotions

The Bollywood actress was joined by husband Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt poses for pictures at new 'Brahmastra' song preview. Photos: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 12:39 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM

Promotions for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' have begun and in a first, fans got to see the Bollywood actress' baby bump. Alia and Ranbir made a joint appearance after a long time as they posed for the paparazzi during the launch of a new 'Brahmastra' song preview.

The Bollywood diva was seen in a short brown dress paired with heels, accompanied by Ranbir in an all-black casual outfit and Ayan Mukerji, director of the highly anticipated film.

Take a look below:

Fans are gearing up the second song from 'Brahmastra' titled 'Deva Deva', especially after the first song 'Kesariya' turned out to be a massive hit. Earlier this week, Ayan shared the teaser of the song in which we see Ranbir's Shiva exploring his power of fire with Amitabh Bachchan. The song will release on August 8.

Also starring Amitabh, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.