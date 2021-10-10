>
Glam up with this Dubai jewellery exhibition

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on October 10, 2021
Photo/Supplied

Add some bling to your festive look!

With the festivals of karva chauth and Diwali coming up, why not check out some beautiful jewels to glam up your look from Bhuramal Rajmal Surana Jewellers, Jaipur.

The brand has an amazing collection of artistic handcrafted, uncut diamond, real polki jewellery which is truly fit for royalty.

Each and every piece is unique in design and is tested for purity.

Mikura Pearls is hosting an exhibition and sale of this fine collection of jewellery at Almas tower, JLT from October 13-16. Don’t miss this opportunity to sparkle with your festive look.




 
 
 
