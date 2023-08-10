'It is important to build a reputation': Shahid Kapoor on success of OTT projects 'Farzi', 'Bloody Daddy'

The Bollywood icon said being an actor doesn't necessarily mean they are stars

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 3:36 PM

Celebrating two decades in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor embraced the digital frontier with remarkable finesse in 2023. His collaboration with director duo Raj and DK for the web series Farzi marked his OTT debut, swiftly followed by the release of Bloody Daddy, a film that released on an OTT platform. Both ventures have resonated profoundly with audiences, securing acclaim and carving a niche as the most-watched projects in their respective domains.

In a recent interview, the accomplished actor shared insights into his digital triumph and dismantled the notion that stardom guarantees success across all platforms.

“As an actor, you should not just presume that just because you are a star, people will like you across the board, it doesn’t work like that! The audience has become very mature and clear about who they like. I was keen to see how people respond to me in that space,” he said in a chat with Indian media portal Hindustan Times. “There are highs and lows which I feel are very opposing in nature. You can see that happening to various actors who are super successful, and nothing is working. It’s important to build a reputation. You really have to think whether you are here for 10 years, 15, or 30 years- you have to understand what game you are playing. Are you running a 100 metre race, or a marathon? As a leading man, it is important to understand how long you want to be here, and if you are playing the big game. Then one or two (low) years here and there should not derail you.”

Shahid's recipe for success lies in his unwavering focus on "audiences' respect" as his foremost priority. He said, “I have always craved to have the audiences’ respect. I feel once an artist, whether it’s a filmmaker or actor, even a sportsperson, has the people’s respect, they will be able to create consistency in their graph. Things are very unpredictable.”

Amidst his digital accolades, Shahid Kapoor continues his journey with a forthcoming untitled romantic comedy, co-starring the talented Kriti Sanon. The film currently rests in the post-production phase.

