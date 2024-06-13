Sold out: Enrique Iglesias concert in Dubai

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 2:50 PM

If you’ve got your tickets to the Enrique Iglesias live show in Dubai, you are in luck; the tickets to his September 13 show are now sold-out.

The multi-Grammy-winning pop star will be performing his brand of infectious hits this September in the Coca-Cola Arena. Expect to sing along to favourites including Hero, Bailando, Escape and Tonight.

The Latino music sensation has amassed quite a fan-following. He has sold over 180 million records worldwide and enjoyed over 40 billion streams across platforms.