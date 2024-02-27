Holi event to take place in Dubai on March 3

An array of activities to unwind and rejuvenate at the end of the work week
Tamquest Events presents Lifebuoy Presents Holi Sundowners 2024, promising an unforgettable celebration of Holi on March 3 at JA Shooting Club, Jebel Ali. The event offers a day filled with live music, vibrant colours, and festive vibes, featuring talented DJs spinning favourite tracks.
Exciting activities include 12 hours of non-stop music, food and beverage counters, eco-friendly organic colours, a dedicated kids play area, ample free parking, VIP section, and a massive concert stage.
Ticket prices range from Dh120 for singles to Dh400 for groups of 10, with kids under 10 enjoying free entry. Tickets available on Platinumlist.com, Virgin Tickets, and TicketsFY. For VIP tables and group bookings, call 058 588 9553.
