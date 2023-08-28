'He was my biggest supporter': Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his father could've watched 'Dream Girl 2'

Released in 2005, the song was a standout moment in the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'
Ayushmann Khurrana, basking in the success of Dream Girl 2 at the box office, took a moment to reflect on his late father's impact on his career. Remembering his father, P Khurana, Ayushmann expressed, “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favourite film. He was very proud of how I attempted something so different. I remember he was in splits while watching the film. He had predicted that the film will be a roaring success. I wish he could have watched Dream Girl 2 too."
He added, “I know he would have loved it and I would have loved watching him laugh again with all his heart. His laughter was infectious and he was my biggest supporter. His unflinching faith in me has made me who I’m today."
The actor adds that his father was his biggest cheerleader.
“I walked the path less travelled because he told me that I was the creator of my own destiny and that I should always do what my heart says. I know he is blessing me from above. His profound words will always resonate with me ‘beta public ki navz samjho’ (Son, understand what audience really wants)," said Ayushmann.
Ayushmann's father, known for his astrological contributions, passed away earlier this year, on May 19. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his expertise in the subject. Despite his absence, his influence remains a driving force in Ayushmann's journey.
