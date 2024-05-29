Chris Pratt talks about his first big paycheck: 'I had lived on very little money'

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:55 PM

Chris Pratt opened up up about the first time he received a large sum of money for his work in Hollywood. He revealed how he spent all of his first acting paycheck because he didn't know how to handle the money, reported People.

Pratt is known for playing Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and portrayed Owen Grady in the 'Jurassic World' trilogy (2015-2022).

When asked if his humble beginnings led to him struggling with how to spend money, The Garfield Movie star revealed it was the opposite for him.

"Oh, no. No, no. I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," the former waiter said before laughing. "The first paycheck I got, I was like 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got... was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000."

The star revealed how he ran out of money in two months and realised he had splurged all of it. "I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again, I am leaving," he said. "And about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!"

Pratt shared that he spent the money by going on vacation to different parts of the world like Hawaii and Australia. "I was like, 'Well, I'm gonna probably invest. I'm probably gonna get a yacht.'"