Expect laughs galore at Kings & Queens of Comedy's Dubai show

The line-up includes Loyiso Gola, Nik Rabinowitz, Alfred Adriaan, Simmi Areff, among others

Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:58 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 2:07 PM

One of South Africa’s longest running flagship comedy brands, Kings & Queens of Comedy, is making its way to Dubai.

Bringing world-class comedy to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates stage, this extravaganza will see comic giants from Africa and the Middle East entertaining audiences on Friday, January 27.

The line-up includes Loyiso Gola, Nik Rabinowitz, Alfred Adriaan, Simmi Areff and Dubai's very own Abz Ali with a special appearance by the Queen of ‘punny’ punchlines, Imah Dumagay.

Tickets start at AED 150 and are available at Platinumlist.