Dubai is one of my favourite places in the world, says Paris Hilton

The TV personality and entrepreneur says she can’t wait to return after whirlwind honeymoon in the city.

By Afshan Ahmad Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:48 PM

TV personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has chronicled her many Dubai escapades over the years in her famous reality show and on social media, so putting one of her favourite travel destinations in her seven-week long honeymoon world tour itinerary comes as no surprise.

The star, who married American author, venture capitalist and entrepreneur Carter Reum in November last year, has been taking fans along with her on this whirlwind trip through the YouTube series, My Dream Honeymoon. She recently shared the final episode of the series that was shot in some of the most glittering locations of Dubai last year.

The couple can be seen soaking up the iconic city views and unwinding in the opulent accommodations of the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, which Hilton describes as “a more beautiful White House” in the new episode.

Drawing similarities between the Dubai hotel and the flagship Waldorf Astoria New York, Hilton reminisces about growing up with her sister at the hotel. “This is bringing back memories of when Nicky [Hilton] and I moved back to New York at Waldorf Astoria. My mom used to bring us down to Peacock Alley and she taught us how to have tea…Sometimes on the weekend, we’d go down, my mom and my sister, and have our ladies’ lunch with little tea sandwiches. It’s just something that I’ll always remember about New York,” she says while savouring a beautifully set afternoon tea with her husband.

Reum, who was visiting the emirate for the first time, takes Hilton’s lead as she picks the bucket-list activities for a full Dubai experience. “I love the weather and winter here,” she tells her husband as they take the day to enjoy the hotel’s luxury offerings, including spa treatments, foil surfing and relaxing on the helipad.

Undoubtedly, the self-confessed shopaholic’s next stop is The Dubai Mall for her favourite kind of “cardio”. “This is like your happy place, shopping and animals. In this case, fish,” says Reum to his wife who decides to wear a wig to go unnoticed by the crowds at the mall.

The pair continue their discovery of the authentic sights and sounds of Dubai by hitting the desert to learn about the Arabian Oryx, the UAE’s official national animal, ride camels and witness a falcon show. “My favourite part of the trip was going to the desert and just running through the sand dunes with Carter. That was so much fun. And then riding with the camels was so beautiful,” she tells viewers.

But in true Paris Hilton fashion, the new bride couldn’t help mixing business with pleasure and decided to launch her 29th fragrance ‘Luxe Rush’ during her honeymoon stay in Dubai, a collaboration between Hilton, Brands4U chain and Parlux Fragrances.

In a meet-and-greet cocktail party organised at the Waldorf Astoria by well-known beauty and luxury brands expert Patrick Malek of Parlux Fragrances and Vijay Samyani, Chairman & Founder of Concept Brands Group, the businesswoman tells fans that she was excited to be her husband’s tour guide in Dubai. “I love coming to Dubai and it has always been one of my favourite places in the world. I’m so excited to show him [Carter] this magical, unique and special place,” she says.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times at the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton also shared the inspiration behind her new fragrance. “I wanted to make something special for the Middle East. It is very beautiful and romantic.”

Every My Dream Honeymoon episode leaves viewers with “Sliving Tips”, a catchphrase coined by the heiress and socialite that stands for “slaying and living your best life”.

In the Dubai episode, Hilton takes viewers through the key ingredients of a romantic dinner, which includes picking a restaurant with a beautiful view and always carrying an LED illuminated selfie phone light. “My Sliving tip number three is: no matter how amazing the chef is, always save room for dessert,” she says while digging into an Italian cannolo.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has documented her stay in Dubai. The actress shot her fourth and final season of the reality TV franchise My New BFF in the city in 2009. Paris Hilton’s BFF Dubai saw the star spend 17 days in search of a new best friend among a group of 24 contestants from all over the world. In the latest honeymoon series episode, Hilton shares her experience of visiting Dubai for the first time in 2009, and tells Reum how she fell in love with the vibe of the city.

She also reveals how every trip to Dubai has been memorable and she can’t wait to return. “This trip is unforgettable because this is Carter’s first time to Dubai, so I was so excited to show him around and I can’t wait to come back together.”