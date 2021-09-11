Bollywood: Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai for her biopic, Simi Garewal says
The veteran actress had a chat with the late Tamil Nadu chief minister on her talk show in 1999
J. Jayalalithaa, the late Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor was keen that Aishwarya Rai would play her role if a biopic were to be made, according to Simi Garewal, the former actor and chat show host.
The star had chatted with Jayalalithaa in her popular show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1999.
“Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent,” tweeted Simi.
“In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!”
Simi was all praise for Arvind Swamy: “You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR!” She was seen along with Kangana, who plays Jayalalitha’s role in the film Thalaivii, at a preview theatre in Mumbai on Friday.
Screenwriter and independent director Nina Arora in a reply to Simi, pointed out that “Ash did play JJ in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar loosely based on MGR-JJ-Karunanidhi.”
Thailaivii, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Friday traces Jayalalithaa’s journey from a young actor to a top-ranking politician in Tamil Nadu.
Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021
