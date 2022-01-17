US condemns Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi, vows to hold militia accountable

Motorists report traffic snarls on major roads towards Sharjah
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken.
During the phone call, Blinken affirmed the US' condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE, reported WAM.
He also expressed his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist act and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
In a White House statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “The Houthi have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable.”
According to an AFP report, he added, “Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”
