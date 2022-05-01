UAE

Saudi Arabia's economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1 on oil activities

Highest growth rate since 2011

Agencies file

By Reuters

Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 3:17 PM

Saudi Arabia's economy grew 9.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a year earlier, powered by oil activities, according to flash government estimates on Sunday.

That would be the highest growth rate since 2011, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.


