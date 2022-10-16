T20 World Cup: UAE lose to Netherlands in low-scoring thriller

While fans treat every Indo-Pak contest as a battle for one-upmanship, the camaraderie between the sides is often evident
The UAE lost their opening match at the ICC T20 World Cup against the Netherlands by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.
Chasing 112, the Netherlands reached home with three wickets and just one ball to spare.
Earlier, Namibia stunned former champions Sri Lanka with a 55-run in the opening Group A match of the first round.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.
The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.
Bumrah's replacement Shami will join fellow fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the country's roster
It’s been a long wait of 15 years for the passionate 1.5 billion Indian fans after the triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007
Last year, Rafiq opened up about an 'institutionally racist culture' at Yorkshire
Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly
Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare
A new campaign shows the cricket stars as they execute glorious catches to the roar of the stadium, along with England's Richard Gleeson
Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup