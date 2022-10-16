T20 World Cup: UAE lose to Netherlands in low-scoring thriller

Chasing 112, the Netherlands reached home with three wickets and just one ball to spare

By Team KT Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 3:32 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 4:06 PM

The UAE lost their opening match at the ICC T20 World Cup against the Netherlands by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

Earlier, Namibia stunned former champions Sri Lanka with a 55-run in the opening Group A match of the first round.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.

The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.

