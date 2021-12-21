UAE Green Pass protocol: Free PCR testing services; who is eligible?

Free testing is available by booking an appointment through SEHA app

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 1:12 PM

Earlier this week, the UAE announced that federal government offices will admit only employees and visitors who have green status on their Al Hosn app from January 3.

Additionally, authorities recently announced revised safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Among other measures residents were also directed to ensure a green pass on their Al Hosn app in order to enter a venue.

How to get Green Pass:

Fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE will be able to see the green status on their Al Hosn app.

It requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.

A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.

Are there free Covid-19 testing services?

Yes, the following priority categories are eligible for free testing through SEHA service centres. If you are one of the following categories, you can book by calling Estijabah on 8001717.

UAE nationals

Senior citizens above 50 years old

Residents above 50 years old

People suffering from chronic disease

Otherwise, free testing is available by booking an appointment through the SEHA app on Google Play or App Store for the following categories:

UAE nationals

Children of Emirati women

Domestic workers working in Emirati Households

People suffering from chronic diseases

Residents above 50 years old

People of determination

Pregnant women

Note: You can avail of a free screening only once every 4 months.

Free testing for students:

SEHA provides free Covid-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at designated facilities and screening centres across the UAE.

The screening centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointments, are allowed only for students.