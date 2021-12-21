UAE Green Pass protocol: Free PCR testing services; who is eligible?

The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Earlier this week, the UAE announced that federal government offices will admit only employees and visitors who have green status on their Al Hosn app from January 3.
Additionally, authorities recently announced revised safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Among other measures residents were also directed to ensure a green pass on their Al Hosn app in order to enter a venue.
Fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE will be able to see the green status on their Al Hosn app.
It requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.
A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.
ALSO READ:
Yes, the following priority categories are eligible for free testing through SEHA service centres. If you are one of the following categories, you can book by calling Estijabah on 8001717.
Otherwise, free testing is available by booking an appointment through the SEHA app on Google Play or App Store for the following categories:
Note: You can avail of a free screening only once every 4 months.
SEHA provides free Covid-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at designated facilities and screening centres across the UAE.
The screening centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointments, are allowed only for students.
The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures.
coronavirus7 hours ago
The victim, aged between 50-60 years old, was unvaccinated.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Mayor urges Washingtonians to get vaccinations and booster shots, and limit their social activities over the holidays
coronavirus12 hours ago
Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, from 42 to 90
coronavirus12 hours ago
The city authorities said there would be a live broadcast spectacular on the BBC instead
coronavirus12 hours ago
Researchers say sperm quality is impaired for months for some people after recovery from Covid-19
coronavirus14 hours ago
Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States
coronavirus14 hours ago
While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch
coronavirus16 hours ago