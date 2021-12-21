Mayor urges Washingtonians to get vaccinations and booster shots, and limit their social activities over the holidays
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Tuesday issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, amending some procedures aimed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic at the level of the federal government.
The circular is in line with the directives of the UAE government regarding the "Green Pass Protocol" for all federal government employees and the public seeking federal government services nationwide, which will be effective as of January 3, 2022.
The authority called on the ministries and federal authorities to abide by the procedures mentioned in its circular No. 21 of 2021, making sure that entry to these departments shall be limited to those individuals who have received two doses of UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots and to show a negative PCR test every 14 days to maintain the green status on Al Hosn app.
Meanwhile, those with vaccination exemption will be allowed entry, provided their green status is active on Al Hosn app, which will require taking a PCR test every seven days. Children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo PCR test.
The unvaccinated individuals and those with 'grey status' on the Al Hosn will not be allowed entry to federal government entities, according to the circular.
Free test service
The authority called on federal government employees to take advantage of the free PCR test service provided by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, through the "Shefaa" application or here.
