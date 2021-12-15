UAE

UAE: Covid safety rules for Christmas, New Year's Eve parties announced

Organisers to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry

File photo
by

Sahim Salim

Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 5:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 5:50 PM

Authorities in the UAE have announced the Covid safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Wednesday that residents must have a green pass on their AlHosn apps to enter a venue. Additionally, they must have a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours of the event.

Event venues can operate at 80 per cent capacity. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres.

Organisers are required to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry so as to avoid crowding and gatherings.

Members of the same family can share a spot without social distancing.

Sahim Salim

