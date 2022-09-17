Coronavirus: UAE reports 472 Covid-19 cases, 417 recoveries, no deaths

Over 187.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 1:56 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 472 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 417 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,149.

The new cases were detected through 233,268 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 17 are 1,022,538, while total recoveries stand at 1,002,047. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Two Covid-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), because the Omicron variant, and its latest offshoots, have likely rendered them obsolete.

The two therapies — which are designed to work by binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, in order to neutralise the virus' ability to infect cells — were some of the first medicines developed early on in the pandemic.

The virus has since evolved, and mounting evidence from lab tests suggests that the two therapies — sotrovimab, as well as casirivimab-imdevimab — have limited clinical activity against the latest iterations of the virus. As a result, they have also fallen out of favour with the US health regulator.

Meanwhile, in recognition of its advanced and solid healthcare infrastructure, commitment and leadership, Abu Dhabi was once again recognised as the world’s top pandemic-resilient city globally by Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA), a London-based DeepTech analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group (DKG). The recognition reflects the emirate’s comprehensive, efficient and timely Covid-19 pandemic response that reinforced Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector as a leading model regionally and internationally.

In a similar report published by DKA in the first half of 2021, Abu Dhabi was also ranked as the leading city in response to Covid-19 globally. Since then, an additional 28 cities have been examined and added to the ranking, which now assesses a total of 100 cities.