Coronavirus: UAE reports 370 Covid-19 cases, 360 recoveries, no deaths

Over 188.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 370 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 360 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,291.

The new cases were detected through 202,967 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 20 are 1,023,719 while total recoveries stand at 1,003,086. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years.

"We will make a decision soon and announce to the public," chief executive John Lee told reporters.

"We want to be connected with the different places in the world. We would like to have an orderly opening up," he added. Lee's comments came as a senior Chinese official also signalled support for an easing of the curbs during a rare briefing.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that the Covid pandemic in the United States is over.

With Covid restrictions largely eliminated in the country and travel having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the comments were reflective of the current status of much of US society.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it..., but the pandemic is over," Biden told the CBS news program "60 Minutes" in an interview taped as he walked the floor of the Detroit Auto Show last week.

"If you notice, no one's wearing masks," Biden said, gesturing around the hall.

"Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."

The president's remarks, however, come only a few weeks after his administration asked Congress for billions of dollars in funding to maintain its testing and vaccine programmes through a potential fall wave.

