Coronavirus: UAE reports 261 Covid-19 cases, 315 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,438

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 2:14 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 2:25 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 261 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 315 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,438.

The new cases were detected through 254,436 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 30 are 898,571 while total recoveries stand at 881,831. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 155.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ:

The Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Abu Dhabi’s Mafraq Hospital will be moved to Al Mushrif Wedding Hall from Saturday, April 30.

This comes as authorities in Abu Dhabi approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.

Internationally, South Korea said Friday it will lift its outdoor mask mandate next week in response to a steady drop in Covid-19 cases after an Omicron-fuelled surge.

The announcement comes after Seoul dropped almost all other social-distancing measures earlier this month, ending two years of strict requirements that put a massive strain on the country’s small businesses.