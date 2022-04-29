Eid Al Fitr 2022: Dubai Grand Mufti hopes for ‘closest to normal’ celebrations

Urges UAE residents to continue to follow Covid-19 safety measures during the festivities

As the faithful get ready for the Eid Al Fitr celebrations they had missed over the last two years, a Grand Mufti in Dubai called on residents to still keep safety in mind.

With Covid restrictions eased and the number of cases under control for months now, residents will be marking an Eid that is ‘closest to normal’. Bigger crowds can be expected at mosques and musallahs during the prayers, while family gatherings and meet-ups with friends are now on people’s lists.

“This Eid is such an exciting time for us, especially since the festival is centred around meeting people,” said Dr Mohammed Eyada Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

“More greetings and congratulations can be exchanged face-to-face — and love, care and respect can be expressed by spending time with relatives, neighbours, and friends,” he added, as he spoke during an Iftar event held recently at a Dubai hotel.

In the midst of all these, however, residents must remind themselves to stay safe from Covid-19 and protect those who are vulnerable to the disease, the Grand Mufti stressed.

“Observe the official guidelines and follow the precautionary measures,” Dr Alkobaisi said.

Earlier this week, the UAE authorities laid down the protocols for this year’s Eid Al Fitr, particularly for the prayers.

Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending the early morning Eid prayers. They must also have a valid green pass on Al Hosn app, the authorities said.

Nevertheless, this year is going to be “much better” compared to the muted festivities in the last two years, Dr Alkobaisi said.

During the grand Iftar event organised by IACAD for academicians and educationists in the UAE, the Grand Mufti encouraged Muslims to experience Eid according to the Sunnah of The Messenger (peace be upon him):

>> Continue your previous acts of worship, goodness, and supplication on the night before Eid.

>> Give Zakat al Fitr to the needy.

>> Take a full bath on the day of Eid.

>> End the fast in the morning by eating something before the prayer.

>> Put on your best attire, fresh or new clothes.

>> Men are encouraged to wear some pleasant perfume.

>> Perform the Eid prayer and listen to the sermon.

>> Exchange greetings and congratulations with people around you.

