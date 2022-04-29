Covid-19: Al Hosn Green Pass validity extended in Abu Dhabi

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.
A return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events has also been approved in the emirate.
However, masks must continue to be worn in indoor spaces.
The updates are effective from Friday, April 29, and are in line with the continuing low Covid-19 infection rate.
At 0.2 per cent, the country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world.
