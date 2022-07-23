Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,332 Covid-19 cases, 1,311 recoveries, 1 death

Over 175.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,332 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,311 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 18,019.

The new cases were detected through 252,783 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 23 are 981,657, while total recoveries stand at 961,307. The death toll now stands at 2,331.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that "the United Arab Emirates, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue to support international humanitarian action to provide a coordinated and comprehensive health solution to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

This could be achieved by strengthening the global health system, and ensuring equitable and sustainable access to safe and effective vaccines and treatments for all without discrimination".

Al Hashimy participated in the Virtual Covid-19 Global Action Plan Foreign Ministerial Meeting, organised by Japan and the United States, with more than 30 countries and a number of specialist international organisations to discuss mechanisms for the global distribution of vaccines, and the enhancement of supply chains.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has tested positive for Covid-19. According to a White House statement on Thursday, he is currently experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working, but in isolation.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough— symptoms which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said, in a note released on Thursday. Biden had begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, in response to these symptoms.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted on his Twitter account. In the 21-second clip, he also said he was "getting a lot of work done", and would continue with his duties. A photograph on his Twitter account showed him smiling, wearing a blazer and sitting at a desk with papers.