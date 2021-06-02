- EVENTS
World's first Covid-secure water dispensers introduced in UAE
The tie-up has helped them save more than 600,000 plastic bottles per year.
The world's first Covid-secure contactless water dispensers have been introduced in the UAE by local company ‘No More Bottles’.
Recently, the team partnered with Al Futtaim Education Foundation, which owns and operates Deira International School and Universal American School in Dubai Festival City, allowing students to do their bit in protecting the environment.
No More Bottles put up its UVC water dispensers in these schools, allowing students to drink from their own reusable bottles instead of plastic ones.
“I would like to use these bottles instead of plastics. I will use reusable bags instead of plastic when I go to the supermarket,” one student said in an awareness video shared by the local company.
“We should start finding new ways to keep the animals safe and we should be careful about the plastic we use. We should put signs around to ban plastics or we can make using plastic a crime,” another student said.
Dr Farrah Sarraj, acting managing director of Al Futtaim Education Foundation, said: “We are very pleased to have partnered with No More Bottles to supply both Deira International School and Universal American School with water dispensers. We want to make sure we keep everyone in our school community hydrated in a safe and sustainable way — without the need for plastic that harms the environment.”
Sarraj said the tie-up has helped them save more than 600,000 plastic bottles per year.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
