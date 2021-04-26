- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: 38,207 doses administered in 24 hours
Delhi will provide fee vaccinations for all citizens aged 18 and older.
The UAE has administered 38,207 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.25 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 103.68.
Meanwhile, the Indian state of Maharashtra will provide Covid vaccines to its citizens for free, it was announced on Sunday.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country by the country’s second wave of the pandemic, reporting over 60,000 new cases daily for the past few days.
Also read: UAE docs slam viral fake post about menstruation, Covid vaccine
Delhi will provide free Covid vaccinations to all citizens aged 18 and older from May 1, it was announced on Monday.
According to India Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that 13.4 million doses had been ordered for the purpose.
Three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine left China on Sunday for Pakistan as the country sees sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will be reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency-use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 38,207 doses administered in...
Delhi will provide fee vaccinations for all citizens aged 18 and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian aircraft lands in Dubai to transport...
Hospitals in several Indian states are reeling under shortage of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Airlines open bookings for May ...
One-way business class tickets selling for over Dh7,000. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Karnataka to enter lockdown as...
It will last 14 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli