Covid vaccine UAE: 38,207 doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 38,207 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.25 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 103.68.

Meanwhile, the Indian state of Maharashtra will provide Covid vaccines to its citizens for free, it was announced on Sunday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country by the country’s second wave of the pandemic, reporting over 60,000 new cases daily for the past few days.

Delhi will provide free Covid vaccinations to all citizens aged 18 and older from May 1, it was announced on Monday.

According to India Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that 13.4 million doses had been ordered for the purpose.

Three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine left China on Sunday for Pakistan as the country sees sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will be reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency-use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.