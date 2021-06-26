Covid: Dh3,600 fine for airlines flying unvaccinated passengers to Egypt
The fine will also apply in the case of travellers flying without PCR certificates.
Airlines transporting passengers without a Covid-19 vaccination or PCR certificate through Cairo International Airport will soon be liable to fines of $1,000 (approx. Dh3,600), authorities have said.
The Director of Quarantine at Cairo International Airport announced that officials would begin implementing the Ministry of Health decision to use Covid-19 vaccination certificates (provided that 14 days have passed since the vaccination) as a substitute for PCR certificates in Egypt airports.
>> Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers can enter Egypt without PCR test
He stated that Cairo International Airport is allocated to holders of PCR or vaccination certificates, while Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada airports are allocated to those without these certificates, according to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk.
The decision will facilitate travel for those coming to Egypt, whether Egyptians or foreigners, and will reduce the load on other airports that conduct PCR tests for all arriving passengers.
He added that vaccination certificates will soon be the norm at airports.
The Egyptian Ministry of Health had updated the travel procedures, as holders of Covid-19 vaccination certificates approved by WHO and Egyptian authorities are allowed to enter Egypt — provided that 14 days have passed after receiving the second dose of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines or the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
