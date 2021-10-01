Covid-19: Somalia opens nation’s first public oxygen plant
Country has nearly 20,000 confirmed cases
Somalia has opened the country’s first public oxygen plant as the Horn of Africa nation with one of the world’s weakest health systems combats Covid-19.
The oxygen plant was installed Thursday at a hospital in the capital, Mogadishu. It is expected to produce 1,000 cylinders of oxygen a week.
The scarcity of medical oxygen has hurt response efforts across many African nations as the delta variant of the coronavirus now drives the bulk of infections on the continent of 1.3 billion people.
Insecurity in Somalia poses an added challenge to efforts to fight the pandemic. A Covid-19 ward recently set up at the hospital was partially destroyed weeks ago in an attack by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which controls parts of Somalia and frequently targets the capital.
Part of the work around the oxygen plant’s installation focused on repairing that damage.
Somalia has one of the highest case fatality rates from Covid-19 in Africa, and few measures are enforced to slow the spread of the virus.
The country has had nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, but more infections are likely undetected because testing is not widespread. In addition, just 1 per cent of the country’s population of more than 15 million has been vaccinated.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects...
If authorised for use, Merck's would be the first pill to treat Covid-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 276 Covid-19 cases, 365 recoveries, 3 ...
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia posts record virus deaths for...
Cases surge in Moscow and Saint Petersburg READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India logs lowest active cases in 196...
Death toll climbs to 448,339 with 277 fresh fatalities READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
East and West meet, says Sheikh Mohammed as he...
UAE Vice-President among the first visitors to site as the world fair ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Flash mob, air show surprise...
Khaleej Times is bringing you all the action live from the venue... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Indo-Belarusian girl dazzles at...
Her rehearsals, that lasted for 2 months, often began at 4.30pm after ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Oman expects storm to intensify into a cyclone
Civil Aviation Authority urges people to exercise maximum level of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
30 September 2021
News
India-UAE flights: One-way airfare soars to Dh2,000
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony