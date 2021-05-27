Covid-19: More Indians wanting to migrate abroad amid pandemic

Report says people now seeking permanent migration to countries with better health and education facilities

The Covid crisis that has engulfed India, with 27.36 million cases and 315,000 deaths as on Thursday, is witnessing a surge in people seeking to migrate to different parts of the globe, according to a report in a leading daily.

At least half-a-dozen visa and immigration service providers told the Economic Times that there was a 20 per cent surge in queries over the past two months and they expect the numbers to go up over the coming days.

“Queries are pouring in for not just the usual destinations such as the US, Canada and Australia, but also for Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey and even St Kitts and Nevis,” said the report.

Before the pandemic, 90 per cent of people wanting to migrate had given reasons such as business expansion and taxation policies for migrating abroad. Citing a visa and immigration services consultant, the report said that more middle-class people were now seeking permanent migration to countries with better health and education facilities.

Jyoti Mayal, president, Travel Agents Association of India, said emigration queries were rising primarily from those working abroad and with parents living alone in India.

A report last year had revealed that two per cent of India’s total high net worth individuals (adding up to 7,000) had moved out of the country in 2019. This would increase in 2021 as more people wanted to leave, said the report.