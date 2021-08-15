Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines
The variant was first identified in Peru in December.
The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of Covid-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.
The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.
The Philippines recorded 14,749 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its second-largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed infections to 1.74 million.
The department of health also reported an additional 270 deaths, the third highest one-day spike in fatalities, increasing the death toll to 30,340.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines
The variant was first identified in Peru in December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Complete list of new Covid-19 rules
The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working to address...
Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10...
This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Complete list of new Covid-19 rules
The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines
The variant was first identified in Peru in December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working to address...
Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: Is your child eligible? Check...
All you need to do is visit the website and enter some details. READ MORE