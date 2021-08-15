Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines

Reuters/Manila
Filed on August 15, 2021
A health worker prepares to vaccinate a public transport driver with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site, in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

(Reuters)

The variant was first identified in Peru in December.


The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of Covid-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

The Philippines recorded 14,749 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its second-largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed infections to 1.74 million.

The department of health also reported an additional 270 deaths, the third highest one-day spike in fatalities, increasing the death toll to 30,340.




