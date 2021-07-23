Covid-19: Germany tightens rules for unvaccinated travellers from Spain, Netherlands
The move comes during the summer break from school in Germany.
Germany is classifying Spain and the Netherlands as areas with a high incidence of coronavirus, which means that unvaccinated travellers returning from those countries will have to quarantine for at least five days.
The move comes during the summer break from school in Germany, when many families vacation on the sunny Mediterranean beaches of Spain or the North Sea coast of the Netherlands.
While nearly half of Germans have had two Covid shots and are therefore exempt from the quarantine rules, only about 2 per cent of under-18s are fully vaccinated, a potential headache for travelling families.
Spain has registered rapid growth in the number of diagnosed cases over the past few weeks. The number jumped five-fold between mid-June and mid-July.
Spain recorded 624 new cases per 100,000 people in the 14 days through the end of last week while the Netherlands had 670 cases, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. That compares with 17 in Germany.
The German quarantine requirement for travellers from high incidence regions does not apply to travellers who had Covid-19 in the past six months.
The changes for Spain and the Netherlands take effect from next Tuesday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Germany tightens rules for unvaccinated ...
The move comes during the summer break from school in Germany. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
World War veteran beats Covid-19 after a week in...
Nikolai Bagayev, who had 80 per cent lung damage, said a breathing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
EU regulator endorses use of Spikevax Covid-19...
The Moderna jab is the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India, Pakistan flight suspensions until July 28'
Emirates urges customers to check travel updates. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Games open in low-key ceremony without ...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Al Matrooshi leads UAE team at opening...
UAE's campaign will begin on July 25 when Saif bin Futtais takes part ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India, Pakistan flight suspensions until July 28'
Emirates urges customers to check travel updates. READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages