Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: China pledges 3 million vaccine shots to Vietnam

AP/Hanoi, Vietnam
Filed on September 11, 2021
Reuters

About 23 million Vietnamese students started a new school year earlier this week.

China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday as he wrapped up a visit to Hanoi.

Yi’s pledge comes amid a virus lockdown in Vietnam to contain a Covid-19 surge. About 23 million Vietnamese students started a new school year earlier this week, most of them in virtual classrooms.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Saturday that the two countries should use dialogue to work out any differences, state broadcaster VTV reported.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi was also in Hanoi on Saturday, where he signed a deal allowing Japan to give Vietnam defense equipment and technology.

Japan and Vietnam are stepping up military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Tokyo regularly protests the Chinese coast guard’s presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

Wang’s visit comes two weeks after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Vietnam to strengthen ties. During the tour, Harris urged countries to stand up against “bullying” by China in the South China Sea.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Yi and Chinh co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation.

During the visit, Wang also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and met with Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210825&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829444&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 