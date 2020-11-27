Close-knit gatherings for American expats in UAE this Thanksgiving

Hudson feels thankful that she is in the UAE during the pandemic.

American expats celebrated a relatively quieter Thanksgiving this year with Covid-19 fear still looming large. The festival, that usually involves big gatherings over traditional Thanksgiving dinners, saw families avoiding parties opting for stay-at-home dinners with close relatives or going out for quiet dine-ins.

American expat Satierra Hudson had a small meet up at her place with just three friends. She usually celebrates the occasion, hosting or being part of big gatherings with people from different nationalities. “Thanksgiving is an exposure opportunity. I annually celebrate with a big bunch of friends who would bring in their traditional food. However, this year, due to Covid, we had a smaller gathering at my place with just three of my friends coming over. We will ensure that we make all traditional Thanksgiving dishes such as roasted turkey, macaroni and cheese, collard beans, sweet potato pie, banana pie and some stuffing and dressing.”

Hudson feels thankful that she is in the UAE during the pandemic. “As Thanksgiving means being thankful for little things to big things, I feel I have too much to be thankful. I am thankful for the regulations, policies and actions implemented here in the UAE that allow us to have a sense of normalcy on a day-to-day basis. Being able to go out and do our grocery, meet up with friends, being able to be gainfully employed and even see my family virtually. I feel gratitude with every breath I take.”

American expat Valerie Bach, who has lived in the UAE since 2005, will be marking the occasion with her kids as her husband is travelling for work. “It’s just me and my two daughters — Elissar (12) and Natalie (10). After my daughters finished school, we decorated the house and then got dressed for Thanksgiving dinner — roasted turkey. Then, we simply walked down to the beach opposite JBR. Tomorrow, we will unpack our Christmas decorations, set up the tree and listen to Christmas music.

Bach was quick to add that the stuffing never tastes the same as what her mum makes back home. “But overall, I am happy to be here in the UAE for Thanksgiving,” she said.

American expat Natalia Miranda Vasudev, who is married to an Indian, said her husband loves and celebrates all US traditions with the same vigour as they celebrate Indian festivals. “Thanksgiving will be small this year with Covid restrictions in place but that won’t deter us from having our usual thanksgiving favourites Turkey, mashed potatoes and the pumpkin pie that my son and I made together. After dinner, we usually play games as a family with my four-year-old son Anish taking the lead. This day is just about making the most out of this healthy, happy and safe time we get with each other,” she said.

