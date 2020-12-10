Bahrain says Covid-19 vaccine free for all citizens and residents

Bahrain last Friday became the second nation in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Bahrain will provide the Covid-19 vaccine for free for all citizens and residents, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday.

The statement said that distribution of the vaccine will be done through 27 medical centres.

Bahrain said last Friday it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorisation for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) made the announcement on Friday night, following an earlier announcement by the United Kingdom on Wednesday, making Britain the first in the world.

The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's Covid19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.

“The confirmation of approval by the National Health Regulatory Authority of the kingdom of Bahrain followed thorough analysis and review undertaken by the authority of all available data,” the Kingdom said on its state-run BNA.

Bahrain did not say how may vaccines it has purchased, nor when vaccinations would begin. It did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press, nor did Pfizer.