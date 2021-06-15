All flights cancelled as Covid-19 cases reported in Greenland capital
Six new cases were registered.
Greenland has cancelled all flights and ship departures from its capital Nuuk after registering six cases of Covid-19, Greenlandic Sermitsiaq newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"We have a spread of infection in Nuuk and one infected in Ilulissat," the Greenland's chief medical officer Henrik Hansen told a press briefing according to Sermitsiaq.
