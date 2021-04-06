>
Bollywood

Bollywood: Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 6, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Actress is currently under home quarantine.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Katrina shared on Instagram Story.

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.

The news of Katrina testing positive for Covid-19 comes a day after her good friend Vicky Kaushal announcing on social media that he has also contracted the virus.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," Vicky shared in an Instagram post on Monday.




 
 
 
