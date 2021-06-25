Money laundering: White or grey list? FATF set to decide Pakistan fate today
Pakistan is confident it will be added to the 'white
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in its plenary session taking place later on Friday (June 25), is set announce its decision on whether or not it will take Pakistan off the 'grey list'.
The FATF has been holding a virtual session in Paris since June 21 and it will conclude today.
Pakistan is confident it will be added to the 'white
In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said, there was no longer any justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list as the country had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the FATF.
"Pakistan has fulfilled maximum technical requirements regarding FATF," said the foreign minister.
Qureshi minister said the steps taken by Pakistan include the promulgation of strict laws against money laundering, freezing of assets, and filing of cases against banned organisations.
Resultantly, the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering improved Pakistan’s rating against money laundering and terror financing. Moreover, the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission has welcomed the country's progress in the implementation of FATF points.
Dr Ashfaq Hassan Khan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council, which is headed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the country now deserves to be included in the FATF 'white list'.
“If a decision is taken on merit, then Pakistan should be out of the grey list. But the decision is likely to be taken based on international politics. Pakistan will most probably remain in the grey list for which the country will hold US, France and Germany responsible," Dr Khan told Khaleej Times.
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
DP World opens Somaliland port; phase two...
Dubai port operator has committed to investing up to $442 million to... READ MORE
-
Energy
India cuts Middle East oil imports as it seeks to ...
Lower purchases of oil from region drags Opec’s share of to... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE pension scheme among best globally
Nation boasts one of the best-positioned programmes READ MORE
-
Corporate
Motivate Media Group, i24 News sign partnership...
Agreement one of the 'most exciting new developments' READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,223 Covid-19 cases, 2,177...
The UAE has conducted over 56 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats eye international holidays
Many are not keen to travel to India over fears of becoming stranded... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year