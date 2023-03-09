UAE: Al Ansari announces IPO, to sell 10% stake

Admission of shares to trading on the Dubai Financial Market is anticipated to occur on or around April 6

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:24 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:51 AM

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC has announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO), and to list its ordinary shares for trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

About 750 million ordinary shares will be made available, representing 10 per cent of the integrated financial services group’s issued share capital.

The ‘Qualified Investor Offer’ subscription period is expected to run from March 16 to 24, while the ‘UAE Retail Offer’ subscription period is from March 16 to 23. Admission of shares to trading on the DFM is anticipated to occur on or around April 6.

The Middle East bucked global trends last year to raise some $21.9 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic. That was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Last week, state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co raised about $2.5 billion from an IPO of its gas business.

Al Ansari said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD), EFG Hermes UAE and Emirates NBD Capital were mandated as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

The company that began as a family business in 1966 is one of the region's largest exchange businesses. As of end-2022, it ran 231 physical branches and employed 4,123 people.

It made Dh595 million ($162.01 million) in net profit last year, up from Dh491 in 2021. Operating income rose to Dh1.15 billion from Dh988 million in 2021.

Al Ansari is targeting a minimum dividend of Dh600 million for 2023, to be paid out in October and in April next year.

"A minimum dividend pay-out ratio of at least 70 per cent of the net profit generated (paid semi-annually) is expected going forward," the company said.

It continues to evaluate accretive investment opportunities for growth, but could pay a dividend higher than the minimum in the absence of suitable opportunities, Al Ansari said.

The Emirates Investment Authority, the UAE's only federal sovereign wealth fund, has the right to subscribe to up to 5 per cent of the offering, Al Ansari added.

