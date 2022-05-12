MANGO is taking Miró, Tàpies and Barceló to Metaverse with a collection of NFTs

MANGO becomes the first brand to merge the physical, digital, and virtual worlds, at the opening of its new store on Fifth Avenue New York.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 5:11 AM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 5:14 AM

MANGO, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, is continuing its journey in the Metaverse through art and culture. To celebrate the opening of its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York on Wednesday, the company has created a collection of NFTs, celebrating the artworks of three renowned Spanish artists: Joan Miró, Antoni Tàpies and Miquel Barceló.

The new store, located at number 711 at the New York Avenue will work as a physical, digital, and virtual museum, for eleven days, offering customers a brand that unites art, fashion, and technology.

The New York store with a surface area of 2,100 m2 (close to 23,000 sq. ft), marks the starting point for MANGO’s expansion in the United States. Alongside exhibiting the physical artworks of three prestigious artists, the NFTs will be displayed on the screens.

The collection will also be displayed in the Decentraland Metaverse, specifically at the coordinates 16.78 of the Museum District, making it the brand’s first venture to synchronise a physical, digital, and virtual experience.

Jordi Álex, MANGO’s Director of Technology, Data, Privacy and Security, points out that “Through these new projects, MANGO is coming into contact with new target markets so that we can understand how younger consumers interact in these environments.”

Together with various artists, MANGO has reinterpreted works of Miró (Oiseau volant vers le soleil and Tète et Oiseau), Tàpies (Ulls i Creu and Esgrafiats) and Barceló (Dilatation), giving rise to five NFTs. In addition, the digital artists have also incorporated various MANGO outfits from the collection, currently available at the store.

The NFTs are based on MANGO’s vision to inspire the world by sharing its passion for Mediterranean style and culture, giving rise to digital artworks such as ‘Mediterranean is on you’, ‘The Mediterranean Wave’ and ‘Mediterranean Muses,’ among others.

Just as the brand has during the celebration of Metaverse Fashion Week, MANGO will display the five artworks in a virtual space in Decentraland. After which, the five NFTs will be uploaded to the OpenSea platform, one of the leading marketplaces of non-fungible tokens, using blockchain technology, but will not be available for sale.

To develop the digital artworks, MANGO has collaborated with the artists Farkas, (of Argentinian-Hungarian origin and based in Buenos Aires, who specialises in digital art) Marcos Tamargas, (one of the leading artists on the Spanish art scene, who has been painting portraits of women, that have won the Nobel prize) and Ferran Sánchez (member of the MANGO IT team and specialist in 3D art). Furthermore, the brand is working with the La Frontera VR team to participate in the creation of an NFT, as a head start, to introduce MANGO to the worlds of virtual art and the Metaverse.

In addition to the five NFT artworks, MANGO has developed new wearables that will be available for sale. These will be the digital outfits, some of which reproduce the women’s Claudie blouse and trousers. The final product will be virtual sunglasses, inspired by traditional MANGO sunglasses.

MANGO has also developed a wearable POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol), NFT that accredits attendance at the event. This will be in form of a badge that will be distributed to the attendees, for their avatars to display in the Metaverse.

To commemorate the opening of the Fifth Avenue store in New York, the brand has produced 100 units of unisex t-shirts: 98 will be given away to those attending the virtual event, and 2 will be added to the MANGO’s collection of NFTs.

MANGO in the Metaverse

MANGO entered the Metaverse in March. With culture as one of its brand values, the company launched three unique artworks in NFT format, which were co-created with the cryptoartist, Farkas. The three works were displayed in the Decentraland Museum District, in the first edition of the Metaverse Fashion Week.

MANGO’s entry into the virtual environment represents an additional step in strengthening the ecosystem of channels and partners, on which the MANGO business model is based. The company is also strengthening its commitment to digital innovation and its search for new channels of interaction with its customers.

MANGO has also created a specific team dedicated to developing digital content, to which it will add new experts in the upcoming months.

About the artists

Luis “Lajos” Arregui Henk, popularly known as Farkas, is an Argentinian-Hungarian crypto artist based in Buenos Aires. Always fascinated by nature and the countryside, together with MANGO, Farkas has co-created three unique NFT artworks, inspired by the brand’s clothing, and the company’s first wearables.

Marcos Tamargo is one of the youngest talents in the Spanish art scene. He is well-famed for using and transforming materials in the form of textures, creating lively pieces. Since 2019, he has been producing portraits of women that have received the Nobel prize.

Adri Bonsai is the animation director of the short film Woody & Woody, and winner of the Goya for ‘Best Animated Short Film’ in 2018. Adri, is renowned in the graphic design and audio-visual fields, and has specifically collaborated with MANGO for the production of animated NFTs.

La Frontera VR is a leading company, that works in developing immersive applications that can be used in 3 ways: training, showrooms, and virtual meetings. It has a multidisciplinary team of over 40 professionals who, since 2017, have executed VR/AR projects for over 50 major clients.

Ferran Sánchez, member of the MANGO IT team and specialist in 3D art, also collaborated in the development of the NFT artworks. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com