Secondary home sales in Dubai hit a 6-year high
The secondary residential property sales in Dubai hit a six-year high in November by accounting for 74.4 per cent of the total Dh7.65 billion worth of 3,928 transactions, according to Data Finder.
The real estate insights and data platform of the Property Finder group said the overall secondary residential property transactions in November were the highest since April 2014, while September, October and November were “recording- breaking months for secondary villa/townhouses historically.”
The report by Data Finder said 61 per cent of these transactions were in the secondary market and 39 per cent were in the off-plan market by volume. Off-plan transactions accounted for 25.6 per cent of the total sales value.
Secondary residential sales transactions reached a record high in April 2014 with 2,265 deals. Since then sales transactions in this segment declined and never crossed 1,850 a month over the past six years.
"This year, no one ever expected the market to rebound the way it had. November has broken the six-and-a-half year sales record in the secondary market," said Lynnette Abad, director of Research & Data at Property Finder.
"It will be interesting to see what happens in the first half of 2021 as these numbers are not sustainable. However, with Expo 2020 coming, we could potentially still see a surge in the numbers as demand will be there from foreign investments," she said.
April and May 2020 were the lowest months historically for secondary sales because of the lockdown but since the ease in restrictions, the secondary residential real estate sales have been on a rise, peaking in November 2020 with 2,179 sales transactions, the highest in more than six year, said Data Finder.
“While 1,402 secondary apartment sales transactions took place in November, the highest recorded since July 2019, villa/townhouse sales during the past three months have been historically record breaking, with 600, 660 and 645 transactions in September, October and November respectively,” it said.
Areas that witnessed brisk sales in secondary apartments in November were Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Barsha Heights, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Village Circle. The top areas for secondary villa/townhouse sales were Green Community, Arabian Ranches, Town Square, Nadd Al Sheba and Dubai Hills Estate.
issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Secondary home sales in Dubai hit a 6-year high
The secondary residential property sales in Dubai hit a six-year high ... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Three surprises that await UAE tourists when they ...
In addition to beautiful beaches, the country has a thriving music,... READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE, Israel to explore cooperation in the...
Rountable discussion seeks to understand business dynamics between... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai