Dubai’s ecosystem ideal for women entrepreneurs to thrive

Starting a business in Dubai is easy and investors can choose from various categories and legal forms of licences

The entrepreneurial ecosystem and business environment in Dubai enable women to start business without any hassles and become successful in their ventures thanks to the various privileges, packages of incentives, services and benefits the government is facilitating.

Highlighting a series of packages that can support all UAE-based businesswomen and entrepreneurs, speakers at a webinar said Dubai Economy focuses on empowering female citizens and residents to become successful entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The webinar was part of the monthly Market Dialogue series being conducted by Dubai Economy to provide an open platform to discuss various topics of interest to the business community.

Titled Empowering Her: Dubai Economy & Dubai Business Women Council Open Doors for UAE Women, the webinar was also the first joint activity under the strategic partnership signed by both sides last April to support DBWC female entrepreneurs and provide them with various privileges, services and facilities.

Through ‘Empowering Her,’ the DBWC and Dubai Economy specifically sought to explain how female entrepreneurs and businesswomen can improve their competitiveness.

Issac John, editorial director of Khaleej Times, the media sponsor of the event, moderated the discussions at the session, which had Mariam Al Afridi, director of government communications at Dubai Economy, and Nadine Halabi, business development manager of the DBWC, as guest speakers.

Participants discussed mechanisms of benefiting from the economic incentives provided by Dubai Economy and its agencies — Dubai SME, Dubai Industries and Exports and Dubai FDI — to support businesses and entrepreneurs and particularly to encourage women to engage actively and successfully in business. The speakers shared their insights on how businesswomen and female entrepreneurs can address the challenges brought in by Covid-19 and turn them into opportunities that support their professional aspirations in the labour market.

Al Afridi introduced participants to the services and facilities provided by Dubai Economy and its agencies to attract more women into business. She said Dubai Economy along with its agencies provide comprehensive services and support for female entrepreneurs and businesswomen, starting with idea incubation and project launch to advisory, training, education, and funding as well as opportunities for business development through networking, market outreach and e-commerce.

“Starting a business in Dubai is easy and investors can choose from various categories and legal forms of licences. They can also evaluate the business landscape in Dubai, make informed decisions, complete procedures and get their licence issued on the ‘Invest in Dubai’ digital platform without having to visit any service centre,” she added.

Al Afridi also invited businesswomen to join the SheTrades Global Forum, which will be held alongside Expo 2020 Dubai on October 17-19, and meet with their peers, role models and influencers. A global initiative to empower and support women in business, SheTrades was brought to the Mena region by Dubai Industries and Exports in association with the International Trade Centre.

Halabi lauded the virtual gathering, saying it was the first fruit of the strategic partnership signed by the DBWC and Dubai Economy to support women.

“The new reality in the business world requires concerted efforts, coordination and effective partnerships in order to overcome the challenges facing the business sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Halabi added, stressing that supporting women and business leaders in Dubai under these circumstances is a top priority for the council.

“To this end, we have forged a network of strategic partnerships with many entities... to provide our members with a competitive edge,” she added.

“The DBWC, under the supervision of its president Dr Raja Al Gurg, has developed an integrated plan to empower women in the job market and support them with all available tools, including training, partnerships, services and initiatives that will ensure their success in Dubai, the ideal place where ambitious women can find an incubating environment for their ideas and creative projects.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com