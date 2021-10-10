Homegrown fitness brand GymNation, joins forces with The Amir Khan Academy to develop grassroots boxing within the UAE
UAE’s leading fitness centre GymNation has collaborated with former two-time world boxing champion and Olympic Silver Medalist Amir Khan, to launch the Amir Khan Academy launch within the gym locations across the UAE.
Currently operating and coaching thousands across the UK and Pakistan, the partnership will see the launch of the first Amir Khan Academy within the Middle East.
The academy will provide an opportunity for the youth of the UAE to be trained by highly qualified, professional, boxing instructors in the GymNation facilities. The multiple daily coaching sessions will focus on the various physical, mental and social benefits of boxing.
In a bid to promote inclusion and accessibility to all, the partnership will allow GymNation and Amir to continue their focus on supporting people of determination, providing them the opportunity to excel in sports, through a series of specially designed classes.
Loren Holland, CEO and founder of GymNation, said: “We are wholly focused on continuing to develop and further improve the GymNation product, and offer residents of the UAE access to the very best gym facilities and fitness classes. Our partnership with the Amir Khan Academy not only highlights our commitment to this, but also reinforces our ability to attract and work with the best in business. We are looking forward to working with Amir and his coaches, and together building a strong youth boxing community across the UAE.”
Amir added: “Whilst spending a lot of time in the UAE, my focus has been on working to create a pathway that will further develop grassroots boxing across the region. In my ongoing discussions with the Sports Council and the UAE Boxing Federation, it is clear how much work has already been done to establish boxing here, and I am looking to contribute further to that, with the UAE launch of the Amir Khan Academy.
“In partnering with GymNation, our coaches and class participants will have access to world-class facilities that not only allow them to focus on the technical aspects of boxing, but also provide them the opportunity to develop their strength and fitness. I’m really excited to get started and unlock the vast potential of the future generation of UAE-based boxers.”
Classes are scheduled to begin later in October. To register for a free class, or for more information on GymNation / The Amir Khan Academy, visit: www.gymnation.com/AmirKhanAcademy.
-
KT Network
Homegrown fitness brand GymNation, joins forces...
UAE’s leading fitness centre GymNation has collaborated with... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mushrif Mall hosts prize distribution ceremony
Mushrif Mall’s 10th anniversary raffle draw campaign winners were announced on 30 September. The raffle draw campaign ran for 31...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Gastronomic parade of flavours at Lulu World food ...
With 10 exciting themes to whet the appetite of global residents and... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards at ZOOM outlets
Kalyan Jewellers recently announced the launch of their much-awaited gift cards available for purchase on the brand's website and...
READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday...
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer...
His condition started to deteriorate on Saturday night READ MORE
-
Americas
US condemns drone attack on Jazan airport in...
State department denounces Houthi strike that left 10 injured in Jazan READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury