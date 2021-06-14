Hotpack launches `Eco Store’ for green food packaging products
The store would provide customers a wide range of packaging products made of 'green' recyclable material.
Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, opened `Eco Store,’ its first exclusive online retail destination for eco-friendly food packaging products in the UAE coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5 2021.
Launching `Eco Store,’ Hotpack Global said demand for green food packaging products have been surging, both from a health and hygiene point of view as well as from the rising environmental consciousness among customers across the world.
Launching the online store, Group Managing Director PB Abdul Jebbar said: “Eco Store is a product of the time we live in and we at Hotpack Global is committed to producing and marketing products that promote environment and sustainability. Coinciding the launch with the World Environment Day on June 5 and in the context of its theme Ecosystem Restoration helps us amplify our corporate philosophy of pursuing business that takes into account community sensitivity, health and sustainability.”
`Eco Store’ would provide customers a wide range of packaging products made of 'green' recyclable material in full compliance with the best environment-friendly procedures and practices, he said.
“We believe that Eco Store fulfils the need of a large and growing segment of customers who wants to be responsible and conscious of their environmental obligations. Hotpack Eco Store promotes sustainable packaging solutions and caters to customers who want to be part of the sustainability change that is sweeping across the world,” said Jebbar.
Hotpack Global is seeing a strong and exponentially growing market for Eco Store products and by launching it online, customer accessibility and ease of transactions are also ensured.
“At Hotpack Eco store, we strive to reanalyse, re-conceptualise and reimagine the idea of sustainable shopping. Our products are environmentally driven, earth conscious and eco-ethical and our aim is to do our bit for a better tomorrow,” added Jebbar .
The group has turnover of Dh950 million and has a presence in 25 locations across the Middle East, UK and a chain of network in other Gulf and African countries. — business@khaleejtimes.com
