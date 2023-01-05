Egypt’s currency weakens more in wake of latest devaluation

Latest announcement of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 demonstrates the nation’s ability to serve as a platform for the global audience to explore, which is ultimately aimed at contributing to an economic boost
Egypt’s currency weakened on Thursday by about two per cent against the US dollar, though bankers said trading was thin and demand for dollars high following the third effective devaluation of the pound in less than a year.
The pound fell as low as 27.1 per dollar after fluctuating more than usual, Refinitiv data showed. Black market dealers on the street were offering 30 pounds to the dollar on Thursday.
On Wednesday the pound slid by about 6.8 per cent, its biggest one-day move since October when it was last allowed to drop sharply.
Currency flexibility has been a key demand of the International Monetary Fund, which agreed a 46-month, $3 billion financial package for Egypt late last year.
A year ago the pound traded in a tight range below 16 per dollar. After the central bank allowed the pound to depreciate sharply in March and October last year, it soon resumed trading within a tight band, moving only about 0.1 EGP per dollar.
Despite the devaluations a shortage of foreign currency has continued to hamper imports in recent months.
Authorities announced last week they had phased out restrictions on accessing dollars for imports that had been in place since February.
Two bankers said trade in the pound was thin and demand for dollars remained high on Thursday as banks struggle to clear a huge backlog of orders.
The demand for dollars includes a mix of imports both already on their way and others newly ordered, one of the bankers said. — Reuters
Economic experts welcome Dubai Economic Agenda and say economic targets of Dh32 trillion are expected to achieve well before year 2033
Dubai Economic Agenda is all set to propel the emirate's stature as one of the most lucrative and powerful global economic cities into the next level
Opec output rises 120,000bpd from November; Nigerian output rises by 170,000bpd, biggest gain in group; Quota-bound members undershoot target by 780,000bpd
The move is targeted to help India, one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good gauge of economic health, rose to 49.3 in December from November’s 47.8, above a preliminary estimate of 48.8