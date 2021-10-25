Dubai to host 59th ACI World Congress, 45th ICA conference and exhibition next month

More than 800 influential personalities from around the globe will take part in the two conferences including Ireland's Prime Minister.

The UAE Financial Market Association (UAEFMA) will host the 59th ACI World Congress and 45th ICA Conference & Exhibition from November 17 to 20, at the La Perle Theater of the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Hotel.

The two events will be attended by more than 800 high-profile personalities from around the world including the Prime Minister of Ireland; amid precautionary measures and physical distancing to ensure the safety of all participants.

An elite group of government officials, legal personalities, international political leaders, central bank governors and CEOs, senior economists and senior bankers from around the world will also take part in the global events in addition to specialists and experts in the field of trading in global financial markets and sales representing foreign currencies, interest rate products, stocks, and fixed income, goods and others.

Previous editions were attended by former US President Bill Clinton, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, former British Prime Minister, William Hague, James Baker, and Dr. Alan Greenspan, in addition to a group of renowned personalities.

Mohammed Al Hashemi, Chairman of UAEFMA, stressed that hosting the two events by the UAE is a significant step in the right direction especially as the world is still grappling with the repercussions of Covid-19, especially the economic ones, where stock markets experienced a noticeable decline during the pandemic.

“Both conferences will discuss several pressing topics and issues and will shed light on the features of the economic sectors, the strength and solidity of stock markets in the face of crises, and their ability to provide the economy with radical solutions to boost its growth."

He added that the UAEFMA has become one of the strong arms of the economic sectors, thanks to its ability to anticipate the future, develop solutions and proactive plans, as well as its leading position, thanks to which it has attracted a large number of partners and sponsors for the 59th ACI World Congress and 45th ICA Conference, including the Central Bank, the Dubai International Financial Center, the Dubai Tourism Department, and Emirates. Other sponsors also include Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, YDS Security, Refinitiv, Murex, Finastra, GfI, TPICAP group and Dxm.

For her part, Ohoud Al Ali, Member of the UAEFMA Board of Directors, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai has proved its well-deserved economic place in the globe due to the flexibility of its economic legislation, as well as its safe economic environment that delivers promising investment opportunities.

She stressed that the UAEFMA takes great interest in supporting the UAE’s economic momentum by hosting an elite group of international personalities who influence the economic reality in this important event.

